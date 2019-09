This chart from Statista shows how Intel’s business is tied to the PC industry. This shows Intel’s revenue growth versus PC shipment growth, as measured by Gartner. This chart isn’t too shocking, but it does a good job of illustrating the problem Intel has to solve as the world moves to tablets and smartphones.

