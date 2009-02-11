Intel: See, We're Not Dead! (INTC)

Signs of life for Intel shareholders? The company announced that it’s spending $7 billion over the next two years to upgrade its U.S. chip manufacturing factories. That’ll support 7,000 high-wage jobs in three states, according to the WSJ.



Like most tech stocks, Intel (INTC) shares have lost much of their value in the last six months — shares are still down 40% from last August.

Today’s announcement didn’t help much: Shares spiked up 3% in early morning trading, but settled down, and are now down about 1% on the day, trading around $14.77.

