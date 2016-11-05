Here's a video of Intel's new flying drone it thinks will replace fireworks someday

Intel sees a future where fireworks are replaced by flying drones.

So on Friday, the world’s largest chipmaker released a new drone called the Shooting Star, an unmanned aerial vehicle specifically designed for light shows.

“With this drone, we will be able to demonstrate that drone light shows can redefine entertainment and create amazing new experiences in the night sky,” Anil Nanduri, Intel’s VP of New Technology Group, wrote in a blog post.

The Shooting Star is Intel’s first drone created for entertainment light shows. At 280 grams, it’s lighter than a volleyball, and comes with built-in LED lights that can create over 4 billion colour combinations, Intel says.

Intel has recently acquired drone companies like MAVinci GmbH and Ascending Technologies to beef up its drone expertise.

This isn’t the first time Intel lobbed the idea of drones replacing fireworks. At this year’s CES, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich shared his vision for this, claiming drones are safer and easier to control than fireworks.

“I see a future where fireworks and all of their risks of smoke, dirt are a thing of the past, and they’re replaced by shows that have unlimited creativity and potential — and powered by drones,” Krzanich said.

To celebrate the release of Shooting Star, Intel also shared this video that shows 500 drones lighting up the sky:

