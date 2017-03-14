The unlikely advisers on the $15 billion Intel-Mobileye deal stand to make up to $60 million

An unusual lineup of financial advisers could make up to $US60 million in fees from Intel’s $US15.3 billion deal for the Israeli autonomous-driving company Mobileye.

On the buy-side, Citigroup and the 179-year-old firm Rothschild advised Intel and could split between $US10 million and $US20 million in fees, according to the consultant Freeman & Co.

Intel also has in-house M&A resources.

On the sell-side, Raymond James advised Mobileye and could earn about $US35-40 million. If that firm turns out to be the sole adviser, it would be “by far” the largest fee it has ever earned, Freeman’s Jeffrey Nassof said.

Though Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley took Mobileye public in 2014, they were not listed as advisers on its sale Monday.

Rothschild has a rich history. Mayer Amschel Rothschild created a family partnership over 200 years ago, and in the early 19th century, five of his sons established banking businesses in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Naples, and Vienna. Today, the firm em

ploys about 3,300 people in 40 countries.

In the past 12 months or so, it has been beefing up in the US. In September, it announced it would be opening a new office in Chicago. And in August, the firm hired James Neissa as head of Rothschild North America. He was joint global head of investment banking at UBS.

Raymond James is a 55-year-old, St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm that provides investment and financial planning, asset management, and investment banking services. Last week, it held an institutional investors conference at which Mobileye’s chief financial and communications officers presented.

Mobileye develops vision-based driver-assistance tools to provide warnings before collisions. Its stock soared about 30% in premarket trading Monday after the Israeli newspaper Haaretz broke the news of its sale.

