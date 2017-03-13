Mobileye's stock is soaring on a report that Intel just bought it for $15 billion

The Israeli autonomous-driving company Mobileye soared in pre-market trading on Monday on a report that Intel had bought it for $US15 billion.

Mobileye’s stock was up 30% around 6:13 a.m. ET after the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published a story, citing sources, on what would be the biggest acquisition in Israeli high-tech in history.

More to come…

Read the full Haaretz report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.