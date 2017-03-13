Mobileye's stock is soaring on a report that Intel just bought it for $15 billion

The Israeli autonomous-driving company Mobileye soared in pre-market trading on Monday on a report that Intel had bought it for $US15 billion.
Mobileye’s stock was up 30% around 6:13 a.m. ET after the Israeli newspaper Haaretz published a story, citing sources, on what would be the biggest acquisition in Israeli high-tech in history.
More to come…
Read the full Haaretz report here.
