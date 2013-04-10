Intel's Cable Destroying Media Project Is Blowing Away The People Who See It

Erik Huggers, leader of Intel’s TV business

Intel’s cable-killing media project is getting rave reviews from the select few outsiders who have been able to see it, according to a report from Michael Learmonth in Ad Age.



Learmonth calls it “the TV service you’ve always wanted.” Based on conversations with people who have used it, he says it has a “a gorgeous interface,” a “simple remote,” a better video recording system, and better social features.

The actual cable box is also good looking. So good looking that you won’t “hide it in a cabinet.”

Michael Bologna, who leads advanced TV at Group M, a media buying division of WPP, told Learmonth, “I’m impressed because Intel makes chips; no one expected them to come out with a product like this.” (He got to use Intel’s media device.)

We were, and still are, sceptical about Intel’s ability to revolutionise TV. It’s a chip maker with very little experience in consumer electronics hardware or software. Additionally, Intel is planning to deliver its TV service through the Internet, another area it has no expertise in.

But, these early descriptions sound exciting.

There’s still no word on when we will get it, or how much it will cost. If you think it’s going to save you money, you might want to think again. Learmonth’s reporting makes it sound like it’s going to be pricey:

As CEO Erik Huggers told attendees at the All Things D media conference in February, this isn’t a service for cord-cutters or anyone who wants a cut-rate cable package. Rather, it’s a better cable experience that is designed for (and will be marketed to) the kind of young, affluent and connected consumer who would like a TV service that works as well as their tablet or iPhone.

Read the whole thing at AdAge >

