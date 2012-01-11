HERE IT IS: Intel's Hush-Hush Android Phone Concept Spotted In The Wild

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

LAS VEGAS — It looks like Intel might be serious about Android this time.Maybe.



At its booth at the Consumer Electronics Show today, Intel showed off a concept Android phone running on its new “Medfield” processor. This is the same phone we heard about last month that had some wicked specs.

Keep in mind this is just a concept phone. Just because Intel is showing it off, doesn’t mean it’s going to start making chips for Android phone manufacturers. (However, there are rumours LG is on board to start making them.)

Intel’s reps were very hush-hush about the Medfield phone. They couldn’t or wouldn’t answer many of our questions. One rep even snatched the phone away when we tried downloading an app to run some speed tests. Oh well.

Keep reading for photos of the device.

