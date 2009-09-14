Intel Management Gets Major Shake-up

- Microsoft ad exec quits to join AdReady [PaidContent]
- Joost says former CEO Mike Volpi is under investigation [PaidContent]
- Zynga settles Mob Wars suit, focuses on Playdom [TC]
- Yahoo’s plan in case the Microsoft search deal falls apart [SEL]
- Google search results pages — then and now [Blogoscoped]
- Major management shake-up goes down at Intel [Bits]
- BBC considering part-privatization of BBC Worldwide [Guardian]
- unauthorised, bogus ad on New York Times website infects computers [CNET]
