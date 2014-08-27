Intel Will Unveil A New Luxury Smart Bracelet With A Curved Glass Display

Behance/Todd Hamilton A concept image of Apple’s upcoming smartwatch, which is said to have a curved display like Intel’s watch.

Intel is working with a partner on a high-end wearable device that will likely be unveiled next month, according to a tip sent to Business Insider.

The device will feature a design that’s catered toward women and is likely to debut during Fashion Week or Intel’s annual developer conference, our source said. It will also feature a curved glass display.

Details are scarce, but the accessory will probably be able to deliver notifications like social media alerts and texts.

We haven’t seen any images of the bracelet just yet, but since it’s intended to be appealing to female shoppers, it will likely be thinner and less bulky than smartwatches we’ve seen so far. Some smartwatches have been criticised for being too cumbersome, which could look awkward on a smaller wrist. Intel’s smart bracelet will supposedly be different.

Intel is said to be working with Opening Ceremony to debut a luxury wearable gadget at Barneys New York in the near future, as CNET reported on Monday. This is likely the same device, and we expect to hear more about it soon.

