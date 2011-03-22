Intel Getting Serious About Mobile: It Tried To Poach Ex-Palm CEO Todd Bradley From HP

HP’s Todd Bradley and Jon Rubinstein, who led Palm after Bradley departed.

Photo: Robert Scoble

Intel tried to get former Palm CEO Todd Bradley to leave his current job at Hewlett-Packard earlier this year, and may have been considering him as an eventual replacement for Paul Otellini, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.But earlier this month, Bradley told Intel he wasn’t going to jump.



An exec with Bradley’s deep mobile experience could have helped Intel as it tries to get its chips into more smartphones and tablets. Today, most of those devices use chips designed by Intel rival AMD.

In December, Intel reorganized with a new division to focus exclusively on tablets and netbooks.

At Palm in the early 2000s, Bradley helped the company resolve supply chain issues with its personal organisers, but stepped down as Palm decided to refocus on its mobile phone business.

Bradley then went to HP, where he leads its personal computer division and drove the company’s acquisition of Palm. HP is now using Palm’s WebOS to power smartphones and its upcoming TouchPad tablet, and is also planning to ship WebOS on every single Windows PC it sells in 2012.

Bradley was considered a leading candidate to replace outgoing HP CEO Mark Hurd last year, but the job went to SAP’s Leo Apotheker instead.

