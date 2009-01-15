Intel Invests $23 Million In India (INTC)

Eric Krangel
  • Intel (INTC) Invests $23 Million In India
  • Geek fav “Zork” returns as Casual MMO (ATVI)
  • YouTube Muting Videos With unauthorised Copyrighted Music (GOOG)
  • Oracle lays off 500 (ORCL)
  • EA shuts down Australian studio? (ERTS)
  • Amazon hiring DC-based salesman to connect US government to its cloud (AMZN)
  • Microsoft begins Office 14 alpha tests (MSFT)

