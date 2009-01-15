Intel Invests $23 Million In India (INTC)

- Intel (INTC) Invests $23 Million In India
- Geek fav “Zork” returns as Casual MMO (ATVI)
- YouTube Muting Videos With unauthorised Copyrighted Music (GOOG)
- Oracle lays off 500 (ORCL)
- EA shuts down Australian studio? (ERTS)
- Amazon hiring DC-based salesman to connect US government to its cloud (AMZN)
- Microsoft begins Office 14 alpha tests (MSFT)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.