Intel just hired a Qualcomm bigwig to help it get out of the ailing PC market

Dr. Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, the former co-president of Qualcomm’s main chip unit, just left the company to join rival chipmaker Intel.

At Intel, Renduchintala will be the president of the Client and Internet of Things (IoT) Businesses and Systems Architecture Group, a newly created unit focusing on software and chips for connected devices.

The Internet of Things business is a small but growing part of Intel, and the company has been making a strong push lately to come up with stronger chips that power things like wearables and drones.

The announcement was made just a day after Qualcomm promoted the other co-president Cristiano Amon as its executive VP, while making Renduchintala’s departure official for the first time.

According to Qualcomm, the move wasn’t a sudden departure at all. In a statement sent to Business Insider, it said Renduchintala was given a few months to consider his next move. Here’s what Qualcomm said:

“A few months ago we made the decision to move away from a co-president leadership structure for QCT. Cristiano Amon was the clear choice as President of the chipset business. We made the decision to enhance the operation of QCT by having a single decision maker who has an exceptional track record of executing and has the confidence of the team and our customers. We are confident in Cristiano’s leadership as we capitalise on the opportunities ahead. Murthy was offered another role within Qualcomm, but he chose to leave the company instead.”

Still, the announcement drew some question marks, considering Renduchintala’s contribution to Qualcomm over tha last 20 years. He’s considered to be one of the biggest names in the industry, having led Qualcomm’s CDMA Technologies unit, but Qualcomm didn’t have any mention of his work in yesterday’s press release, only saying, “Murthy Renduchintala, who has served as QCT co-president for the past three years, will be leaving Qualcomm.”

