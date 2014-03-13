Watch The Look On This Amputee's Face As He Uses 3D-Printed Limb For The First Time To Throw A Ball [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Kick off your morning with this inspiring piece of branded content from Intel. The short video tells the story of Mick Ebeling, who visited a refugee camp in war-torn South Sudan and taught the people there how to make prosthetic limbs using 3D printing, powered of course, Intel technology.

Grey New York won creative duties for the Whitney Museum of American Art and is rolling out an integrated campaign in support of the museum’s 2014 Biennial.

Anne Sweeney is leaving her post as president of the Disney-ABC Television Group, the TV empire that includes Disney Channel, ABC, ESPN, and other networks, to pursue a career as a television director. Sweeney is credited with growing the Disney Channel into an international powerhouse and building ABC Family into a strong cable network in the U.S.

In other Disney news, the company is in talks to buy the YouTube video network Maker Studios for $US500 million.

Consumer health groups are upset with Philip Morris’ Marlboro over a campaign created by Leo Burnett that critics say knowingly targets teenagers. The health groups say the “Be Marlboro” campaign draws on youth-oriented images and themes to suggest they should smoke Marlboro’s.

Advertising technology company Ampush hired Rick Cotton to be its chief revenue officer. Cotton was previously head of global advertising at the Sequoia-backed digital radio app, TuneIn.

Havas Worldwide hired Time Warner executive Rich Rosenthal to lead production across the agency network’s 19 North American offices. At Time Warner, Rosenthal was most recently SVP/content development and production, a role in which he oversaw campaigns for clients including Chevy and Johnson & Johnson.

Former AKQA executive creative director Neil Robinson is joining former Goodby Silverstein brand strategist Gareth Kay as a founding partner at Zeus Jones.

