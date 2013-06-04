Intel Has A New Slogan [THE BRIEF]

Intel CEO Paul Otellini speaks during his keynote address at the Intel Developers Forum in San Francisco, California September 13, 2011.

Intel changed its slogan from “Sponsors of tomorrow,” which it has been using since May 2009, to “Look inside.” VP of marketing Deborah Conrad told the New York Times, “‘Sponsors of tomorrow’ didn’t leverage our heritage as much as ‘Look inside’ does… ‘Look inside’ is a call to action, and ‘Intel inside’ says, ‘Hey, here I am.'” Intel will be using Venables Bell & Partners as its creative agency as opposed to using the roster system, which the company did in the past.

According to eMarketer, Amazon made $609 in ad revenue in 2012.

Foursqaure is trying to strengthen its ties with small businesses. The app is testing promotions with small shops in NY.

Oakley is trying to attract women, which only account for 10% of its sales, in a new marketing campaign.

Oral-B has a cute Father’s Day ad by Publicis Kaplan Thaler.

Adweek named these 12 people the smartest media agency execs in business today.

AKQA redesigned Audi’s US site.

Leo Burnett NY won Allouette Cheese’s creative account, beating out Havas and Publicis, Adweek reports. The cheese company only spent $10,000 in media last year.

