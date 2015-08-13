This chart shows why Intel has a long way to go before reaching its 2020 diversity goal

Earlier this summer, Intel announced it would provide employees who refer diverse hires with a double bonus. For every woman, veteran, or underrepresented minority that was referred and resulted in a hire, the employee would earn $US4,000, or twice the usual bonus, Fast Company reported.

In January, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich even put forth $US300 million to boost the company’s diversity by 2020, USA Today wrote. He announced the pledge, which was intended to raise retention rates for women and underrepresented groups, in a keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The money would support women in gaming too, Intel added.

“It’s time to step up and do more. It’s not good enough to say we value diversity,” Krzanich said.

It’s an admirable goal, and it came at a time when diversity in the tech industry is becoming more and more of a priority in Silicon Valley.

With data showing that the staff at tech giants like Facebook is still largely white, and that Google sees less than 5% of its employees in leadership positions who are black, Hispanic, or mixed, companies ranging from Apple to venture capitalists are making moves and commitments to increase diversity in the tech field.

But the Diversity in Technology 2015 mid-year report released by Intel earlier this week shows why the company still has a ways to go to reach its goal, with hardly any progress made.

Charts in the report tracked changes in representation by minority groups which were especially low for people of colour. Changes reflected about 7 months later were not significant with a .01% increase for Blacks and percentages that stayed the same for Hispanic and Native American groups. Perhaps the most notable difference was in the leadership figure, which rose 1.2% from December to July.

The report did not make mention of LGBTQ groups.

Based on Intel’s latest workforce demographics from August 2015, 54.2% of employees are white, 32.2% are Asian, and 1.4% are Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, mixed, or unknown race.

Even more bleak are the diversity goals set by the company, shown below:

In the report, the company writes: “We have embraced the bold diversity vision we set ourselves and made headway in improving the pipeline of qualified diverse students and in making the gaming industry more inclusive.”

But has it done so equally for all minority groups?

With women making up the vast majority of the total 43.3% diverse total, Intel appears to be making greater strides in creating a balance of gender in the company, but its numbers for people of colour leave much to be desired.

The report did allude to the fact that it might be too early to give itself a pat on the back:

“Our early strides encourage us, yet we know many challenges remain in achieving our 2020 goals especially with respect to retention of employees, continuing the early momentum on hiring, and working with schools and colleges to increase the number of qualified candidates. We remain convinced that these problems require an industry-wide approach and welcome our industry colleagues in joining us to solve these and other challenges ahead that affect us all.”

