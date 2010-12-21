Is Intel Already Distancing Itself From Google TV?

Is Intel, one of Google TV‘s big partners, already distancing itself from Google TV? (Which is not in high demand, is already facing a setback, and won’t have its big coming-out party at CES in January.)



We saw this ad for Intel’s “Smart TV” initiative in the NYC Subway over the weekend. If you go to the Smart TV website, Google TV is all over the place. But it’s nowhere to be seen on this ad, which doesn’t really do a good job of explaining itself at all anyway. Instead, there’s just a bunch of logos for apps you can presumably use with a Smart TV.

But it’s a little surprising that Google isn’t mentioned here. (And good luck getting someone to text “HELLO” to 64444 in a subway station with no wireless signal. Or getting them to go to Penn Station for the chance to win a Smart TV that they don’t even understand.)

Update: Earlier we noted the Boxee logo here as if Intel had placed it there. After checking out the ad again on our way home today, it appears that it’s a Boxee sticker that someone had placed onto the ad — not part of Intel’s campaign. Other ads in the NYC Subway system don’t have the Boxee sticker on them.

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

