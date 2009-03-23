Intel Freezes Top Salaries, Exchanges Underwater Options

Nicholas Carlson

Intel (INTC) wants to bail out its employees holding “underwater” options with an exchange program that would give them fewer options at a lower exercise price.

The chipmaker also wants to freeze pay for some of its top executives.

Intel disclosed both plans in a proxy statement. Shareholders will have to approve both plans.

The idea behind the options exchange is to restore an incentive for employees to stay with the company.

