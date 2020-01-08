Intel just revealed a foldable laptop concept that features a massive, 17-inch OLED display inside

Intel Intel’s new ‘Horseshoe Bend’ foldable laptop.

Intel debuted a foldable laptop concept at CES 2020.

The device, nicknamed “Horseshoe Bend,” has a 17.3-inch OLED display on the inside.

While it’s just a concept intended to show what’s possible with Intel’s upcoming processors, it may spur similar innovations from other manufacturers.

Forget foldable phones – Intel is already looking ahead to foldable PCs.

The chipmaker unveiled its new concept device, nicknamed “Horseshoe Bend,” at CES 2020. About the size of a 12-inch laptop, the device is seemingly just like any other clamshell laptop. But there’s a twist: the inside is almost entirely made up of a foldable OLED display.

The design is not necessarily one that will come to market anytime soon – instead, it’s intended to show off what Intel’s upcoming “Tiger Lake” processors can do, and will hopefully spur innovation from PC-makers.

Regardless, it’s one of the coolest laptop concepts to come out of CES so far. Here’s a closer look at what it’s like:

The device has a single, 17.3-inch OLED display. For comparison, the Galaxy Fold’s display is 7.3-inches — the Horseshoe Bend is massive.

Seriously — check out how wild this thing looks in action:

There are a few ways to use the device. You can either hold it like a book …

Sit it upright like a regular laptop …

… or prop it on its side using the kickstand. It also has a detachable keyboard so you can use it more like a desktop PC.

While we won’t see Horseshoe Bend on store shelves anytime soon, hopefully we’ll get a device like it in the near future.

You can watch the full video of the device in action over on Intel’s website.

