Reuters/Beck Diefenbach Intel CEO Brian Krzanich

Intel just released its second quarter earnings.

Here’s the score:

EPS: $US0.55 vs. $US0.50 expected.

Revenue: $US13.2 billion vs. $US13.04 billion expected.

That’s an overall beat. Intel shares are up more than 8% after hours.

Story developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.