Intel Earnings Come In On Track, But The Stock Is Slipping After Hours

Intel didn’t blow out earnings this quarter like it did at the end of 2012, but it did OK.The company just reported earnings of $0.53 on revenue of $12.91 billion — just ahead of expectations.
Analysts were expecting $0.50 on revenue of $12.84 billion, on average.
Apparently Wall Street was expecting another big beat — the stock slid about 2% after hours.
All segments were down from last quarter, but that’s normal for the season. The PC group — Intel’s largest — slipped 7% from last quarter to $8.5 billion in sales. The data centre group was down 10% to $2.5 billion. Mobile and other businesses dropped 2% to $1.1 billion.
Intel said it expects $13.6 billion in sales next quarter, plus or minus $500 million
