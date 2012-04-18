Intel Earnings Come In On Track, But The Stock Is Slipping After Hours

Photo: AP

Intel didn’t blow out earnings this quarter like it did at the end of 2012, but it did OK.The company just reported earnings of $0.53 on revenue of $12.91 billion — just ahead of expectations.



Analysts were expecting $0.50 on revenue of $12.84 billion, on average.

Apparently Wall Street was expecting another big beat — the stock slid about 2% after hours.

All segments were down from last quarter, but that’s normal for the season. The PC group — Intel’s largest — slipped 7% from last quarter to $8.5 billion in sales. The data centre group was down 10% to $2.5 billion. Mobile and other businesses dropped 2% to $1.1 billion.

Intel said it expects $13.6 billion in sales next quarter, plus or minus $500 million

