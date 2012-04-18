LIVE: Intel Beats Expectations At 53 Cents, Revenue Just Ahead

Photo: AP

UPDATE:This loks like a solid number for Intel.



EPS of 53 cents were just ahead of estimates of 51 cents.

Revenue of $12.9 billion was a hair ahead of expectations.

Guidance appears to be a little bit of expectations, and gross margins of 64.0% are a bit ahead of estimates of 63.1%.

All in all, solid number, although the stock is down 1.7% after the bell.

ORIGINAL POST: The semiconductor sector is one of the best bellweathers for the global economy, and Intel is the ultimate player in the space.

The company reports earnings after the bell.

Consensus expectations are for EPS of .506. Analysts expect revenue of $12.84 billion.

In regards to the whole chip sector, Sterne Agee’s Vijay Rakesh recently wrote:

“We believe Semis are setting up for an in-line to better earnings season combined with an improving C2Q12 (Jun) outlook. While there are concerns of the “Sell in May and go…” trends, overall fundamentals continue to be solid, with our top picks being QCOM, ADI, AVGO, NXPI. Details in note. With the SOX up ~12% in the last 3 months ending in March, we believe the semi group risk/reward is more balanced. Semis enter a seasonally slow period in summer between a modest inventory rebuild and a 2H holiday season. Nonetheless, we believe Semis are setting up for an in-line to better earnings season combined with an improving C2Q12 outlook.”

