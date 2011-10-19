Intel Jumps After Strong Earnings, Billions More In Buybacks, Awesome PC Chip Sales, And A Good Outlook

Photo: AP
Shares of chipmaker Intel are up over 3.5% after hours after the company reported solid earnings, and a crankedup share buyback plan.First, the key numbers:
- EPS of $.69 was well ahead of the $.61 estimated.
- Revenue of $14.23 billion handily exceeded estimates of $13.87 billion.
- Meanwhile, the company’s share buyback plan was increased by $10 billion.
Both revenue and earnings were, yes, another record.
Impressive is how well the PC business is doing:
- PC Client Group revenue of $9.4 billion, up 22 per cent year-over-year.
- Data centre Group revenue of $2.5 billion, up 15 per cent year-over-year.
- Other Intel® architecture group revenue up 68 per cent year-over-year.
- Intel® Atom™ microprocessor and chipset revenue of $269 million, down 32 per cent year-over-year.
For Q4, Intel sees revenue of $14.7 billion, which is ahead of the existing $14.3 billion.
