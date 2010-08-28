Weak Consumer Demand Forces Intel To Cut Guidance, Stock Wavers

Photo: Flickr/umpcportal.com

Intel just cut its Q3 guidance, and the stock is tanking.Intel now expects third-quarter revenue to be $11.0 billion, plus or minus $200 million, compared to the previous expectation of between $11.2 and $12.0 billion.



In a statement, the company says “Revenue is being affected by weaker than expected demand for consumer PCs in mature markets.”

Just a few weeks ago, Intel said things were looking good. Clearly, the turndown has been since then.

In a similar sign of macroeconomic distress, tech giant Cisco posted a Q2 miss earlier this August. Remember when Cisco missed in late 2007?

