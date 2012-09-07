Intel Cuts Guidance

Photo: Flickr/sh4rp_i

Shares of Intel are down over 2% pre-market after the chipmaker has cut revenue guidance.



The company sees Q3 revenue of $12.9 billion-$13.5 billion vs. expectations of $13.8 to $14.8 billion.

The key commentary:

Relative to the prior forecast, the company is seeing customers reducing inventory in the supply chain versus the normal growth in third-quarter inventory; softness in the enterprise PC market segment; and slowing emerging market demand. The data centre business is meeting expectations.

Intel is in a tough spot. the PC market is going into the toilet, and the global economy (ex-US) is plainly brutal.



SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today announced that third-quarter revenue is expected to be below the company’s previous outlook as a result of weaker than expected demand in a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company now expects third-quarter revenue to be $13.2 billion, plus or minus $300 million, compared to the previous expectation of $13.8 billion to $14.8 billion.

The company’s expectation for third-quarter gross margin is now 62 per cent, plus or minus one percentage point; lower than the previous expectation of 63 per cent, plus or minus a couple of percentage points.

Expectations for R&D and MG&A spending and depreciation in the third quarter remain unchanged.

Full-year capital spending is expected to be below the low-end of the company’s previous outlook of $12.1 billion to 12.9 billion, as the company accelerates the re-use of existing equipment to the 14nm node.

The outlook for the third quarter does not include the effect of any acquisitions, divestitures or similar transactions that may be completed after Sept. 7. All other quarterly and full-year expectations have been withdrawn and will be updated with the company’s third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 16.

Status of Business Outlook

Intel’s Business Outlook is posted on intc.com and may be reiterated in public or private meetings with investors and others. The Business Outlook will be effective through the close of business Sept. 14 unless earlier updated. Intel’s Quiet Period will start from the close of business on Sept. 14 until publication of the company’s third-quarter earnings release, scheduled for Oct. 16. During the Quiet Period, all of the Business Outlook and other forward-looking statements disclosed in the company’s news releases and filings with the SEC should be considered as historical, speaking as of prior to the Quiet Period only and not subject to an update by the company.

