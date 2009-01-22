Intel Cans 5,000-6,000 Employees

It seems Intel employees had every reason to have the bejesus scared out of them. The semi giant just announced plans to eliminate five plants, resulting in 5,000-6,000 lost jobs. Employees may be able to relocate elsewhere in the company.



This is a quick about face for the company, which recently indicated that its cuts in 2006 might help it ride out the storm.

