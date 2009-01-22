Intel Cans 5,000-6,000 Employees

Joe Weisenthal

It seems Intel employees had every reason to have the bejesus scared out of them. The semi giant just announced plans to eliminate five plants, resulting in 5,000-6,000 lost jobs. Employees may be able to relocate elsewhere in the company.

This is a quick about face for the company, which recently indicated that its cuts in 2006 might help it ride out the storm.

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

intel layoffs sai-us