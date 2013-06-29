Intel Just Forced Its CTO To Step Down Because He's Too Old

Intel CTO Justin Rattner

Intel’s chief technology officer Justin Rattner has resigned from his position due to an Intel policy that forbids corporate officers to be older than 65.



Rattner is on an extended leave, but will return to Intel at a later date in an unknown capacity.

Here is Intel’s official announcement:

Justin Rattner is stepping down as chief technology officer and director of Intel Labs. Justin’s transition is required under Intel’s corporate bylaws which state that Intel employees may not serve as corporate officers past the age of 65. Rattner will take a personal leave immediately to deal with a pressing family matter and will return to Intel at a later date in a role to be determined. Intel Labs will report to Intel President Renée James until further decisions related to its leadership are made.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich thanked Rattner for his leadership in creating one of the leading research organisations in the high tech industry. Rattner joined Intel in 1973 and was named its first principal engineer in 1979, its fourth Intel Fellow in 1988 and was in the first group of Intel Fellows to be named Senior Fellow in 2001. Rattner has been a prominent keynote speaker at every U.S. IDF since 2005, more than any other presenter to-date. He is a recognised worldwide leader in high-performance computing and is a sought after spokesperson in this field.

Rattner has also been well recognised by the industry for his many technical and leadership achievements including R&D Magazine Scientist of the Year (1989), Person of the Week by ABC News (1996), in 1997 made the Computing 200 by ACM Press and most recently received the Industry Luminary Award for 21st Century Industrial Innovation from the Open Innovation Strategy and Policy Group. He is a trustee of the Anita Borg Institute for Women and Technology and serves as Intel’s executive sponsor for Cornell University where he is a member of the External Advisory Board for the School of Engineering.

