Intel Confirms It'll Launch A New TV Box And Streaming Video Service This Year

Erik Huggers of Intel.

Photo: Screenshot

As has been widely reported, Intel confirmed today that it is working on a set-top box for TVs that lets you stream video content. It will launch this year.Speaking at AllThingsD’s Dive Into Media conference, Intel’s media boss Erik Huggers said the set-top box will have an accompanying service that streams content over the Internet.



It’ll also include the ability to watch live TV and on-demand content.

Huggers said the device (he wouldn’t say what it’s called or when it’ll launch) will have a beautiful industrial design and include a camera that knows when you’re watching TV.

The device’s camera could be used to recognise who is watching the TV and recommend shows for that person to watch. Huggers also said the camera could allow for a social viewing experience for multiple users with the device. Users will have the option to switch off the camera if that concept freaks them out.

On the TV service side, Huggers said Intel is working with content providers to offer streaming content. AllThingsD’s Peter Kafka and Walt Mossberg asked Huggers if that meant Intel will offer a la carte channels, but Huggers said that’s not the case.

Instead, Intel will curate and bundle content. For example, an ESPN subscription would give you access to other Disney content.

Huggers did not comment on pricing, which leads us to believe that this won’t save so-called cord cutters any money, but will act as a useful cable alternative.

It’s not a value play,” Huggers said. “It’s a quality play.”

