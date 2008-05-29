Intel Chip Delay Could Pinch Apple During Back-To-School Season

Intel (INTC) has confirmed that some of its Centrino chips for laptops will be delayed due to technical issues, Barron’s editor Eric Savitz reports:



Intel now says some versions of the chip will ship July 14, with others coming out in early August, missing the company’s target of a first-half ship date. The company said the delay reflects a problem with the graphic elements of the Montevina chipsets which support the processor. The company also said the delay was caused in part by failure to validate a wireless antenna on the chip with the FCC on time.

This is bad news for Intel customers like Apple (AAPL), which will have to wait several weeks to refresh their laptops with the new chips. (Even if the chips ship in mid-July, it will take longer for computers to ship in large volumes.) Why does the delay matter? Because now Apple probably won’t be able to roll out updated MacBooks until mid-to-late summer — well into the busy (and important) back-to-school shopping season.

