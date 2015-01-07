Intel Just Kicked Off Its Big Event About The Future Of Technology With A Crazy Dance Performance

Lisa Eadicicco

We’re at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and Intel is starting its big keynote with a musical performance that it says is powered by its Real Sense technology. It’s completely nuts.

Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 4.43.22 PMLisa Eadicicco

The performance started with soft cello music accompanied by lights just before dancers flooded the stage. The cellist played a cover of Kashmir by Led Zeppelin.

Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 4.43.32 PMLisa Eadicicco

A few minutes later, a beat boxer and a few vocalists came out on stage. They performed a cover of “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons.

Screen Shot 2015 01 06 at 4.43.44 PMLisa Eadicicco

Throughout the whole presentation, 3D images and lights surrounded the stage. We’re not exactly sure where Intel is going with this, but it’s clear that its trying to show what its 3D camera technology can do.

 

