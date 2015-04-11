Check out Intel's CEO using a button-sized computer to control robot spiders

At this year’s CES technology conference, Intel unveiled a button-sized computer called Curie. It’s a tiny device with a bunch of sensors that goes in wearables to track steps or gesture-control machines.

Earlier this week, at the Intel Developer Forum, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich showcased how Curie would actually work.

Appearing on stage with a wristband that runs on Curie, Krzanich was able to control a group of spider robots by simply lifting his arm and hovering it above the robots. The best part came when he fist-pumped his arm to get the robots follow his motions.

“We connected Curie to these robots and they’re actually talking to each other,” Krzanich said. “Curie has special hardware and software built in it that it could understand motion…it could actually interpret if I’m running, swimming, or walking.”

Intel has been busy trying to diversify its revenue stream, which is heavily skewed towards its PC business. Wearables is one of the areas it’s looking into, as it partnered with eyewear brand Luxotiica and watchmaker Fossil recently.

Intel was also in talks to acquire chipmaker Altera for nearly $US13 billion last month, which would have been its largest acquisition ever. But those discussions are reported to have fallen through.

Here’s a gif of what it looks like:

