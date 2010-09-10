Intel CEO: Steve Jobs "Took A Step Backward" With New Apple TV

The new Apple TV is for old ladies, while Google TV is for youngsters, says Intel’s CEO Paul Otellini.



Otellini, no doubt miffed that Apple is not using Intel chips in Apple TV, says in an interview that Steve Jobs is moving backwards with Apple TV. Google, on the other hand, which is working with Intel, is thinking more progressively.

Here’s the an excerpt from an interview with the WSJ:

Mr. Otellini: Historically, open wins. But I don’t know much about the new [Apple] product. It seems like he [Apple CEO Steve Jobs] actually took a step backward from the paradigm he had with the first Apple TV, which was much more of a computer. Google TV, as you point out, is a whole different approach. It’s the full Internet, integrated seamlessly with live content. I think it’s a very powerful model.

But I also believe there are probably households that one will appeal to and the other won’t. My mum might use an Apple TV because it’s really simplistic. My son is probably going to go buy a Google TV, simply because it’s cool. He wants to be able to do his Facebook chat and talk to his friends saying, “Hey, are you watching the game?” in real time. You cannot do that on Apple TV.

