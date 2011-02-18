Microsoft Paid "Incredible" Money For Nokia Deal, Says Intel CEO

Photo: Flickr/umpcportal.com

Intel CEO Paul Otellini says that Nokia received “incredible offers — money” from both Microsoft and Google as the warring companies tried to woo Nokia to their smartphone platforms, reports Reuters.Nokia eventually went with Microsoft, a choice that Otellini calls a mistake. “I would probably have gone to Android if I were him.”



Those are harsh words for a longtime partner, considering that Microsoft and Intel have dominated the PC business for more than 20 years. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that the next version of Windows would run on chip designs made by Intel rival ARM, which are used in smartphones and low-powered portable tablets like Apple’s iPad. An Intel executive later said that the company had been trying to get Microsoft to take tablets seriously for years, but to no avail.

Otellini made the comments to analysts this morning as he explained that Intel would seek out new partners for MeeGo, the smartphone operating system that Intel and Nokia were collaborating on.

