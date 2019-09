Good news from Intel (INTC) CEO Paul Otellini at a meeting with analysts: Intel’s business is “a littler better” than expected, the WSJ reports.



Referring to market research firms’ predictions that the PC market will fall 10% this year, he added, “I’m getting increasingly comfortable that the dip here is not as aggressive as they are showing.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.