Intel Just Showered These Six Startups With $26 Million In Cash

Intel Capital just invested $26 million into six different startups.



Borqs (Beijing) is an Android software integrator for mobile devices. They help ensure that something that works on one version of Android will also work on another.

CloudMade provides application developers with a number tools that will help them use location-sensitive technologies across a number of platforms.

Kaltura (New York) functions as a one-stop web video solution. The company says that more than 100,000 entities use Kaltura’s video platform to load their websites with video content.

InVisage Technologies is developing QuantumFilm, the world’s first commercial quantum dot-based material for image sensors.

SecureKey Technologies designs hardware and software that make it safer to use your debit and credit cards for online authentication and purchases.

VisionOSS Solutions provides highly technical software to mobile service providers. Their products help make sure their networks are functioning at optimum speeds.

