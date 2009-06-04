Intel Buys Software-Maker For $884 Million Cash

Chip-maker Intel (INTC) will acquire software-for-devices-maker Wind River Systems (WIND) for about $884 million in cash. The $11.50 a share price is a 44% premium.



Reports the WSJ:

Wind River helps companies develop and manage device software, notably in embedded systems and wireless products. Both are key growth targets for Intel as it continues to seek diversification avenues beyond personal computers and servers, where is it the market leader in providing chips.

In May, Intel introduced version two of its Linux-based operating system for netbooks, Moblin.

