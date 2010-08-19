Another Mega Deal: Intel Buying McAfee For $7.7 Billion

Chip giant Intel is buying software/security maker McAfee for $7.7 billion, a huge 60% premium over yesterday’s close. It works out to $48/share.



MacAfee pays computer manufacturers for distribution. So perhaps Intel hopes to create value here by building MacAfee’s security software onto its chips and skipping those payments.

This comes on the heels of BHP Billiton’s big offer for Potash, and Reynolds buying Pactiv, confirming the belief that the big deals are back.

The full press release is here.

Here’s the rationale for the deal from Intel’s release:

–Acquisition enables a combination of security software and hardware from one company to ultimately better protect consumers, corporations and governments as billions of devices – and the server and cloud networks that manage them – go online.

–Intel elevates focus on security on par with energy-efficient performance and connectivity. The acquisition augments Intel’s mobile wireless strategy, helping to better assure customer and consumer security concerns as these billions of devices connect.

–Intel has made a number of software-related acquisitions of leaders in their respective industries that also rely on great silicon, including Wind River, Havok and now McAfee.

