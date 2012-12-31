INTEL'S BUSINESS PLAN FROM 1968: In Case You Needed Proof That Execution Is More Important Than Ideas

Intel is a global mega-corporation with $50+ billion in revenue, 100,000 employees, and a $100 billion market cap.



It has been a fixture of the tech industry for so long that it seems as though it has been here forever.

But in 1968, it was just an idea.

In 1968, Intel’s two co-founders, Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore, quit Fairchild Semiconductor to start Intel. Before starting the company, they produced a rudimentary business plan. Pioneering venture capitalist Arthur Rock then used the plan to raise $2.5 million in convertible debt financing, and Intel was born.

The folks at Ideas Lab recently unearthed a page of the business plan, which Andreessen Horowitz partner Chris Dixon tweeted around a couple of days ago.

What did the business plan for the now-legendary massive corporation look like?

Not much.

In fact, if ever there was a document that illustrated that success is less about ideas than execution, this is it.

Photo: Intel Museum, Ideas Lab

