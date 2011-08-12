Intel: Apple Threatened To Dump Us

Steve Jobs and Paul Otellini on stage at MacWorld when Apple announced Intel chips were coming to Macs

Photo: AP

Apple told Intel to cut the power consumption of its chips or face losing Apple’s business, according to a report this morning in the Wall Street Journal.Intel executive Greg Welch says it was “a real wake-up call” for Intel.



The article makes it sound like the relationship is solid again thanks to the new chip roadmap Intel announced in May.

Maybe.

But a report from SemiAccurate in May also said that Apple has already decided to dump Intel from its notebooks by 2013. That report claims that Apple is just waiting for the 64-bit ARM cores to come out in 2013.

Welch’s comments come as Intel today announced a $300 million fund to push “ultrabooks,” super-thin PCs with what Intel calls “tablet-like features” — envision a hybrid between the MacBook Air and iPad, but running Windows. Sound appealing?

