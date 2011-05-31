Intel Is Making It Easy For Everyone To Develop Their Own MacBook Air Clone

Intel plans to launch a super-thin, ultra-portable new laptop platform called Ultrabook, which rides on the back of its tiny and efficient new Ivy Bridge processors.



Intel VP Sean Maloney made the announcement at the Computex conference in Taipei today.

He said the Ultrabooks will shoot for a sub $1,000 price point, will be less than 0.8 inches thick, and will run for 10 hours on a single charge.

Intel hopes that over 40% of consumer laptops will be Ultrabooks by the end of 2012.

With this comment, Intel implies that laptops will no longer have to offer a compromise between power and portability.

Ivy Bridge processors should be able to provide a ton of horsepower, but without sacrificing size and battery life.

Intel envisions Ultrabooks bridging the gap between tablets and notebook computers, emphasising responsiveness, portability, and elegance.

The first Ultrabooks, one of which being the ASUS UX21, will run Intel’s current line of Sandy Bridge processors, as will (purportedly) Apple’s MacBook Airs coming this summer.

Don’t Miss: INTEL: Tablets Won’t Hurt Notebook Sales (Much)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.