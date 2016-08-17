Intel has a new concept for a wireless virtual reality headset

Intel Intel’s Project Alloy VR headset.

Intel, the company best known for making computer chips, is now exploring virtual reality.

The company announced on Tuesday a concept device called Project Alloy, a wireless VR headset that unlike the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive, doesn’t need to be tethered to a computer to operate.

Alloy is just a prototype now, and it’s unlikely Intel will launch a standalone product. Instead, Intel is making Alloy an open hardware platform anyone can use to build VR headsets. It will also work with Windows Holographic, the special version of Windows designed for augmented reality and VR.

Intel has been in a tough spot in recent years as its core PC chip business struggles along with the PC market as a whole. The company already whiffed on its chance to develop mobile processors for phones and tablets, and has started exploring other categories like drones and now VR.

