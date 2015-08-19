This bracelet from Intel would sign you in to your computer whenever you got close to it

Intel Intel shows off its bracelet design at IDF 2015.

At today’s Intel Developer Forum event, the chipmaker showed off a prototype for a bracelet that would log you in to your computer or smartphone when you get close enough.

That prototype, developed in conjunction with fashion brand Fossil, doesn’t get rid of passwords entirely: When you put it on, you enter your password.

But after that, whenever you’re close enough to an Intel-powered device that supports the technology, you’re automatically logged in.

Taking off the bracelet wipes the password, and means you have to log in again. Under the hood, these bracelets are using Curie, Intel’s button-sized computers.

On stage, the bracelet was demonstrated with an Intel-powered Windows 10 computer.

It’s kind of similar to Nymi, a tech-enabled bracelet that uses the wearer’s heartbeat to authenticate mobile payments. But this prototype takes a different tactic, working with an existing password scheme — something that makes it more agreeable to potential enterprise customers.

There are no plans as of yet to bring this bracelet to market, but it’s an interesting look at how smart devices can streamline daily life. And who knows? If it works with passwords, maybe the principle could be applied to stuff like unlocking the front door to your house.

