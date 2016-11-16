Intel is investing $250 million to make self-driving cars a reality

Intel just announced it will invest more than $250 million to make autonomous driving a reality.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Tuesday that the company will target over $250 million in investments to advance the development of self-driving car tech.

Intel wrote in a press release that the investment will be geared toward advancing tech that has to do with connectivity, communication, deep learning, and cybersecurity.

Krzanich said that the industry will need to prepare for a data deluge where a single car uses more than 4,000 GB of data each day as it relies on self-driving tech like sensors, cameras, and lidar.

