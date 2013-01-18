Intel Earnings Leak Early...

Photo: Intel

Intel just announced earnings early.



The company reported earnings of $0.48 per share versus expectations of $0.45, according to Bloomberg.

Revenues were $13.5 billion versus expectations of $13.53 billion.

Intel gave guidance for Q1 2013 revenue in the range of $12.2 billion to $13.2 billion versus the $12.91 billion expected by analysts.

Intel was supposed to report after the closing bell, as is standard practice. However, earnings leaked a few minutes before 4 PM, and the stock popped into the close:

Right now, the stock is trading a few cents above its closing price.

Below are highlights from the release:

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intel Corporation today reported full-year revenue of $53.3 billion, operating income of $14.6 billion, net income of $11.0 billion and EPS of $2.13. The company generated approximately $18.9 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $4.4 billion, and used $4.8 billion to repurchase 191 million shares of stock.

For the fourth quarter, Intel posted revenue of $13.5 billion, operating income of $3.2 billion, net income of $2.5 billion and EPS of 48 cents. The company generated approximately $6 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.1 billion and used $1.0 billion to repurchase 47 million shares of stock.

“The fourth quarter played out largely as expected as we continued to execute through a challenging environment,” said Paul Otellini, Intel president and CEO. “We made tremendous progress across the business in 2012 as we entered the market for smartphones and tablets, worked with our partners to reinvent the PC, and drove continued innovation and growth in the data centre. As we enter 2013, our strong product pipeline has us well positioned to bring a new wave of Intel innovations across the spectrum of computing.”

Full-Year 2012 Key Financial Information and Business Unit Trends

PC Client Group had revenue of $34.3 billion, down 3 per cent from 2011.

Data centre Group had revenue of $10.7 billion, up 6 per cent from 2011.

Other Intel architecture group had revenue of $4.4 billion, down 13 per cent from 2011.

Q4 Key Financial Information and Business Unit Trends

PC Client Group revenue of $8.5 billion, down 1.5 per cent sequentially and down 6 per cent year-over-year.

Data centre Group revenue of $2.8 billion, up 7 per cent sequentially and up 4 per cent year-over-year.

Other Intel® architecture group revenue of $1.0 billion, down 14 per cent sequentially and down 7 per cent year-over-year.

Gross margin of 58 per cent, 1.0 percentage point above the midpoint of the company’s expectation of 57 per cent.

R&D plus MG&A spending $4.6 billion, in line with the company’s expectation of approximately $4.5 billion.

Tax rate of 23 per cent, below the company’s expectation of approximately 27 per cent.

Business Outlook

Intel’s Business Outlook does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, asset acquisitions, divestitures or other investments that may be completed after Jan. 17.

Full-Year 2013

Revenue: low single-digit percentage increase.

Gross margin percentage: 60 per cent, plus or minus a few percentage points.

R&D plus MG&A spending: $18.9 billion, plus or minus $200 million.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $300 million.

Depreciation: $6.8 billion, plus or minus $100 million.

Impact of equity investments and interest and other: net gain of approximately $100 million.

Tax Rate: approximately 25 per cent.

Full-year capital spending: $13.0 billion, plus or minus $500 million.

Q1 2013

Revenue: $12.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million.

Gross margin percentage: 58 per cent, plus or minus a couple percentage points.

R&D plus MG&A spending: approximately $4.6 billion.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles: approximately $75 million.

Impact of equity investments and interest and other: net loss of approximately $50 million.

