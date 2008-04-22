Insurance-Shopping Site Health Plan One Lands $6.5 Million

Connecticut-based Health Plan One, an Orbitz-like comparison site for health insurance, just raised a $6.5 million Series A round, led by Pequot Ventures. The two-year-old startup will use the funds to try to get more users to its Web site, which lets users compare health insurers’ monthly premiums, deductible rates and coverage scopes.



Other investors in the 22-employee company include Greycroft Partners and healthcare execs Kevin Hill, Chan Wheeler, and Bill Sullivan.

