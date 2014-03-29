The 11 Best Insults From Chris Christie's Epic Bridgegate Press Conference

Things got a little heated when New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie held a press conference Friday during which he fielded questions from reporters about the accusations surrounding his administration’s handling of last September’s lane closures on the George Washington Bridge.

At several points during the presser, which lasted for more than an hour, Christie insulted the reporters who asked him about the so-called Bridgegate scandal.

We compiled this list of the governor’s best jabs:

1. “I’m up here trying to very carefully answer your questions, and I don’t know whether you can’t take notes or you’re not listening.”

2. “That’s your assumption, Charlie. I don’t believe that’s in the facts. That’s your assumption. It’s your assumption, as you often do, and that’s fine. That’s your right. You’re a columnist. You get to assume certain things and suppose certain things, but you need to base them on facts.”

3. “I’m not going to answer a question whose premise is absolutely … the premise of the question is so infirmed that I’m not answering it.”

4. “I think to characterise the attorney general as a piece of furniture is really beneath what you guys should be doing. The attorney general is doing an outstanding job.”

5. “Colourful, Brian, colourful. Why don’t you just get to the question and cut the commentary back a little?”

6. “You’re looking at this, both through your editorializing in the question and everything else, from the perspective of what you know today. Well, if I knew then what I know today, I would have done a lot of things differently … Everybody is now looking through the retrospectroscope.”

7. “Christine, stop! You have to get the facts right if you’re going to ask me a question.”

8. “That was a two-part question. You’re not really going to follow up on a two-part, are you? … There’s other people.”

9. “It’s amusing to me when you guys write stories about what you think you’re entitled to. Well, what I think you’re entitled to are the answers — when I get them.”

10. “Those kinds of questions are just ridiculous.”

11. “I’d love to say I missed you, but I didn’t. But I’m looking forward to having you all back on a regular basis.”

BONUS: On why the lieutenant governor was not at the presser: “Because this is my press conference, not hers.”

