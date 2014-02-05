Insufficient Work Experience Is The Number Two Reason For Women Not Being Able To Find A Job

Unemployed Australians spent an additional 3 weeks looking for work last year than the year prior, with women reporting “insufficient work experience” as their second biggest hurdle.

The ABS today reported that it was significantly more difficult for Australians to find work in 2013, with jobseekers spending a median of 17 weeks looking for work in July 2013, up from 14 weeks in July 2012.

Australia’s unemployment rate rose 0.5 percentage points in the year to July 2013.

From the ABS’ report, here’s why people said they had trouble finding work:

The national unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in December and expected to reach 6.25 per cent this year.

There’s more on the ABS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.