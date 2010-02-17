InStyle's Karin Tracy Gets People StyleWatch Publisher Post

Time Inc. just named InStyle‘s associate publisher Karin Tracy their new publisher. She slips into the spot for Michelle Meyers, who recently left as People StyleWatch’s publisher to join Conde Nast as Lucky‘s publisher.



Before she joined InStyle, Time Inc.’s women’s magazine, Tracy was an associate publisher at Lucky.

People StyleWatch, Time Inc.’s fashion and beauty brand, has 2.5 million unique visitors per month on its website and reaches “5.1 million readers each month,” according to their press statement.

Tracy lead advertising sales at Lucky for three years before joining StyleWatch in 2008. Before that, she was advertising director for Teen Vogue and held other positions at Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar and Interview.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.