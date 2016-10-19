You won't be able to buy the British edition of InStyle from 2017

InStyle UK InStyle UK, March 2016 cover.

Time Inc is shutting down the printing presses on the UK edition of women’s magazine InStyle after 15 years.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company announced that InStyle UK will be relaunched as a “digital first brand.” The final issue will go on sale in December.

WWD reported that Time Inc has “entered into a consultation process with staff,” but did not say how many jobs are at risk at the magazine.

Editor Charlotte Moore will remain in post. She said: “The fashion world is changing dramatically, the way our audience interacts with it is changing and we have to change to meet that challenge.

“With a focus on delivering the InStyle experience across all digital platforms, we can really give our audience 24-hour access to all the fashion and beauty looks, trends and brands they clearly have such a huge appetite for.”

InStyle UK is targeting 200% growth in 2017 across all digital platforms. The US website has 10.5 million unique users, Time Inc said, but it did not provide figures for the British website.

