The most daring looks celebrities wore to the InStyle Awards, from gowns with thigh-high slits to see-through dresses

- The InStyle Awards took place on Monday in Los Angeles, California.
- Celebrities attended the event in daring looks, including sheer dresses and gowns with cutouts.
- Here’s a look at the best celebrity outfits of the night.
Elle Fanning looked stunning in a gold and diamond crop top and low-rise black skirt.
“The Great” actress wore a Balmain dress for the event.
Jane Levy’s black jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline.
The star of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” paired the lace jumpsuit with a black clutch.
January Jones wore an off-the-shoulder dress with a midriff cutout and a waist-high slit.
The “Mad Men” alum added a pop of color to her outfit by pairing her dress with white knee-high boots.
Jurnee Smollett made a statement in this neon-green sheer dress.
Smollett’s Valentino dress was completely sheer and had long sleeves.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Madeline Brewer wowed in a black dress that was completely see-through.
Brewer paired the Cong Tri dress with black heels.
Simone Biles’ dress was designed with a plunging neckline, waist cutouts, and a thigh-high slit.
Biles wore the Aliette dress with Christian Louboutin shoes. She accessorized her look with MATEO jewelry and a Judith Leiber bag.
Storm Reid looked fabulous in a custom two-piece Prada look.
The actress added a pop of color to her all-black look with bright-orange heels.