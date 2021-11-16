Search

The most daring looks celebrities wore to the InStyle Awards, from gowns with thigh-high slits to see-through dresses

Celia Fernandez
Celebrities wore some daring looks at the 2021 InStyle Awards.
  • The InStyle Awards took place on Monday in Los Angeles, California. 
  • Celebrities attended the event in daring looks, including sheer dresses and gowns with cutouts.
  • Here’s a look at the best celebrity outfits of the night. 
Elle Fanning looked stunning in a gold and diamond crop top and low-rise black skirt.
Elle Fanning at the 2021 InStyle Awards.
“The Great” actress wore a Balmain dress for the event. 
Jane Levy’s black jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline.
Jane Levy at the 2021 InStyle Awards.
The star of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” paired the lace jumpsuit with a black clutch. 
January Jones wore an off-the-shoulder dress with a midriff cutout and a waist-high slit.
January Jones at the 2021 InStyle Awards.
The “Mad Men” alum added a pop of color to her outfit by pairing her dress with white knee-high boots. 
Jurnee Smollett made a statement in this neon-green sheer dress.
Jurnee Smollett at the 2021 InStyle Awards.
Smollett’s Valentino dress was completely sheer and had long sleeves. 
“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Madeline Brewer wowed in a black dress that was completely see-through.
Madeline Brewer at the 2021 InStyle Awards.
Brewer paired the Cong Tri dress with black heels. 
Simone Biles’ dress was designed with a plunging neckline, waist cutouts, and a thigh-high slit.
Simone Biles at the 2021 InStyle Awards.
Biles wore the Aliette dress with Christian Louboutin shoes. She accessorized her look with MATEO jewelry and a Judith Leiber bag. 
Storm Reid looked fabulous in a custom two-piece Prada look.
Storm Reid at the 2021 InStyle Awards.
The actress added a pop of color to her all-black look with bright-orange heels. 
