The most daring looks celebrities wore to the InStyle Awards, from gowns with thigh-high slits to see-through dresses

Elle Fanning looked stunning in a gold and diamond crop top and low-rise black skirt. Elle Fanning at the 2021 InStyle Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic “The Great” actress wore a Balmain dress for the event.

Jane Levy’s black jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline. Jane Levy at the 2021 InStyle Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The star of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” paired the lace jumpsuit with a black clutch.

January Jones wore an off-the-shoulder dress with a midriff cutout and a waist-high slit. January Jones at the 2021 InStyle Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic The “Mad Men” alum added a pop of color to her outfit by pairing her dress with white knee-high boots.

Jurnee Smollett made a statement in this neon-green sheer dress. Jurnee Smollett at the 2021 InStyle Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Smollett’s Valentino dress was completely sheer and had long sleeves.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Madeline Brewer wowed in a black dress that was completely see-through. Madeline Brewer at the 2021 InStyle Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Brewer paired the Cong Tri dress with black heels.

Simone Biles’ dress was designed with a plunging neckline, waist cutouts, and a thigh-high slit. Simone Biles at the 2021 InStyle Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Biles wore the Aliette dress with Christian Louboutin shoes. She accessorized her look with MATEO jewelry and a Judith Leiber bag.