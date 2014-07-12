InStyle Apologizes To Kate Hudson For Not Promoting Her New Movie

Kate Hudson posed for InStyle’s July issue, in which she discussed “fashion, body image & dating the world’s most famous men.” The magazine, however, forgot one pretty important detail in its coverage of the starlet.

InStyle left out any mention of Hudson’s new movie “Wish I Was Here,” also starring Zach Braff. To apologise for the oversight, the publication ran a correction in its August issue.

According to Ad Age, the editor of the story didn’t realise that the error had been made until after the magazine went to press. Hudson and her people apparently did not request any formal apology from the publication for the blunder.

InStyle editor Ariel Foxman said one of the main reasons the actress was on the cover was because of her latest project and so he felt the magazine’s readers should know about Hudson’s work.

The magazine ran this statement at the front of its latest issue:

“CORRECTION We regret that in a feature on Kate Hudson in our July issue (p. 169) we did not mention her new dramedy with director Zach Braff, Wish I Was Here (in theatres July 18).”

